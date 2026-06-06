Obituary: Benedict ‘Joey’ Greenwell, 75, Bardstown

Benedict “Joey” Greenwell, 75, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at Robley Rex VA Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1951, in Bardstown.

BENEDICT “JOEY” GREENWELL

He enjoyed being around people. He was president of the Elder Society at Colonial Nursing Home and he was a member of American Legion Post 121. He was very proud to be a U.S. Army veteran. He served in Germany during the Vietnam War.

He was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Carol Greenwell; and one brother, Ronnie Greenwell.

He is survived by two children, Melissa (Matt) Mercer of Bardstown and Mark Greenwell of Springfield; three sisters, June Greenwell, Charlotte (Mike) Reynolds and Donna Greenwell;

five brothers, Charles Larry (Betty) Greenwell, Wayne Greenwell, Tommy (Carol) Greenwell, Michael Lee Greenwell, and his twin brother, Johnny Greenwell; two grandsons, Ethan Mercer and Max Mercer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m, Tuesday, June 9,2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 121 of Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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