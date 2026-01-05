Obituary: Bertram ‘Lang’ Lancaster Smith III, 68, Bardstown

Bertram “Lang” Lancaster Smith III, 68, of Bardstown, passed away January 3, 2026 peacefully at his residence. He was born September 23, 1957 in Jefferson County. He was employed with Smith Brothers Trucking for years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved God, family and outdoors. Habitat management meant a lot to Lang as he was an avid hunter and sportsman. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert “Bummie” and Joyce Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Sherry Smith, of Bardstown; three children, Natalie Smith, of Cox’s Creek, Lance (Jill Edelen) Smith, Nicholas (Margaret) Smith, all of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Rawlings, Liza Ann, Palmer, and Crit; one sister, Lisa Smith Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass will be 11 am Friday, January 9, 2026 at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Visitation will be 4 – 8 pm Thursday January 8, 2026 and 9 – 10:15 am Friday January 9 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm Thursday evening. Burial will follow Mass in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to Glioblastoma Foundation (PO Box 62066 Durham, North Carolina 27715) or Masses or St. Joseph Bereavement meal team.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-