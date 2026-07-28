Obituary: Beverly A. Matheis Brown, 82, Bardstown

Beverly A. Matheis Brown, 82, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 24, 2026 at Sanders Ridge Health Campus in Mount Washington with her children by her side.

BEVERLY A. MATHEIS BROWN

She was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Louisville to the late James Michael Matheis Sr. and Anna Louise Plengemeier. She graduated from Seneca High School in 1961, and worked several years for the CPA firm of Welenken and Himmelfarb, where she met her husband, William G. Brown.

She enjoyed her typing business, genealogy, playing bridge, and spending time with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren. She was a proud member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she volunteered for many activities, and Flaget Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Brown; her parents; and one sister, Nancy Bruce Lee.

She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth A. Brown Terrell of Louisville; one son, William Gilbert (Lisa) Brown III of Bardstown; one sister, Barbara Jean Hodges of Texas; one brother, James Michael (Becky) Matheis Jr. of Tennessee; one sister-in-law, Mollie Rose Brown of Bardstown; one brother-in-law, Joseph Len (Penny) Brown of California;four grandchildren, William Gilbert Brown IV, Alexander Michael Brown, Julia Ann Terrell, and Matthew Thomas Terrell; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to Hosparus of Kentucky, Alzheimer’s Association, or Mass of the Air.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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