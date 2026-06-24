Obituary: Billy Joe Hardin, 50, Taylorsville

Billy Joe Hardin, 50, of Taylorsville, died Monday, June 15, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born July 10, 1975 in Louisville to the late Larry Dale and Sara Lee Hardin.

BILLY JOE HARDIN

He was a farmer and former mechanic for Monroe’s Garage. He was a loving, caring person who would help anyone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Joe Hardin.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Harp Hardin; two daughters, Christina Leanne Hardin and Hollie Rennae Hardin, both of Taylorsville; one sister, Bobbie Joe Hardin (John) of Fairfield; one brother, Tony Dale Hardin of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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