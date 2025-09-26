Obituary: Bobby C. Hobbs, 90, formerly of Bardstown

Bobby C. Hobbs, 90, formerly of Bardstown, died Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Charlestown Place in New Albany, Ind.

BOBBY C. HOBBS

He was born June 1, 1935, in Chaplin to the late James William Hobbs, Jr. and Elliza Evelyn Perkins Hobbs. He retired in 1987 from auto sales at Wilcox and Coyle Chevrolet. He was a big fan of NASCAR and enjoyed watching westerns on television.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Hobbs.

He is survived by one son, Brian S. Hobbs of Sellersburg, Ind.; one grandson, Zachary Hobbs of Sellersburg, Ind.; one niece; one nephew; and several cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 11:30 to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-