Obituary: Brenda Lee Greenwell Holcomb, 58, Bardstown

Brenda Lee Greenwell Holcomb, 58, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown.

BRENDA LEE GREENWELL HOLCOMB

She was born Feb. 2, 1967, in Louisville. She was a jack of all trades. Her favorite places to work were Kroger, Pizza Hut, and Boone’s Butcher shop where she connected with both friends and strangers. She brought passion and a hard work ethic to every position.

She was a member of the church at Kensington Manor and was a devout Christian. She enjoyed sewing, loved dancing, and liked watching wrestling movies. Her biggest and most important hobby was spending time with family. She had a sharp mind and always remembered important dates. She also loved playing cards, bunco, and bingo. Most importantly she enjoyed serving the people of her communities and was an inspiration to anyone and everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Rosine Masterson Greenwell; her father, Melvin Richard Greenwell; her stepfather, Vernie Lyvers; and two cousins, Terry Greenwell and Mike Greenwell.

She is survived by one son, James Richard Greenwell (Katherine), of Richmond; one brother, Charlie Greenwell (Regina) of Cox’s Creek; one grandson, Ignatius Greenwell; one niece, Alicia Greenwell; one nephew, Chris Greenwell (Belinda); her aunt, Anna Lee Greenwell; five cousins, Janet Parrott (Phillip), BJ Greenwell (Kathy), Pam Gagne (Jeff), Tommy Greenwell (Buffy), and Alan Greenwell (Jackie); her fur-grands, Heihei and Jimmy;

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial . Burial at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go toward Brenda’s services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-