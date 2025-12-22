Obituary: Brenda Sue Hardin Weakley, 73, Willisburg

Brenda Sue Hardin Weakley, 73, of Willisburg, died Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at her home. She was born in Washington County to the late Randall and Nannie Catharine Lewis Hardin and was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Gene Hardin and Prentice Hardin.

She is survived by two sons, Willie R. Weakley (Beth Ellen) of Willisburg and Daniel Ray Weakley (Marda) of Boston; three sisters, Judy Hardin of Willisburg, Rita Perkins of Bardstown and Aline Grider of Cox’s Creek; and four grandsons, Adam, Nick, Everett and Elijah.

A private funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, with the Rev. Mike Willingham officiating.

Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of arrangements.

-30-