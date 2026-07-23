Obituary: Bryan Dean Page, 63, Taylorsville

BRYAN DEAN PAGE

Bryan Dean Page, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2026. Bryan was a licensed plumber and worked with the Jefferson County Public School System. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Allen Page Jr.

Bryan is survived by his wife, Melissa “Missy” Page; three children, Christina Priddy (Brandon), Stephanie Allen (Josh) and Allen Page (Ashley); his mother, Doris Page; two sisters, Pamela Allen and Christy Hagewood (Keith); one brother, Rick Page (Jane); and seven grandchildren, MaKayla Burgin (Tristen), Anna, Owen, Preston, Layla, Maddie and Emma.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2026, at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home from 4 until 8 p.m., with cremation to follow. Memorial gifts in his memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

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