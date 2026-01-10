Obituary: Carolyn Joyce Slaughter Hawkins, 79, Cox’s Creek

Carolyn Joyce Slaughter Hawkins, 79, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at her home. She retired from Nelson County Schools where she worked in food service.

She was a member of the Homemakers Club of Nelson County as well as the Red Hatter Club. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed big family events. She enjoyed fellowship with all of her friends in the community along with her friends in the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach areas. Her faith in the Lord was very strong and was strengthened even more by the trip she was able to make to Israel. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and loved to do so whenever she could.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxwell Slaughter and Freda Peters Wallace.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond L. Hawkins; oone daughter, Paula Patterson Schaffner (Martin) of Nelson County; two sons, Darren Hawkins (Katherine) and Dean Hawkins, both of Fayette County; one grandson, Elijah Patterson (fiancé Karen) of Nelson County.

The funeral is 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Nelson County Humane Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

