Obituary: Catherine Lawrence Targonski, 72, Bardstown

Catherine Lawrence Targonski, 72, of Bardstown, died Saturday, July 4, 2026, at her home with her family by her side. She was born May 5, 1954 in Bardstown to the late James R and Cecilia Krimm Lawrence.

CAHTERINE LAWRENCE TARGONSKI

She was a Catholic by faith. She was a member of St Gregory in Samuels. She was a loving sister and friend.

She spent her life in the Nelson County area. She had a long career in Bardstown’s tourism industry, working at Old Bardstown Village, Civil War Museum, Jailer’s Inn and Old Nelson County Jail. She found a renewed joy in sharing her rekindled Catholic faith. She loved discussing scripture, Catholic teaching and church history. She was also an advocate for medical decisions while emphasizing nutrition and natural medicine along with faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael John Targonski; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Hilbert and Christy Caldwell; and three brothers, Judge John Lawrence, Bob Lawrence and Allen Lawrence.

She is survived by five sisters, Verlee Alcorn of Campbellsville, Linda Lawrence of Alabama, Theresa (David) Padgett of Florida, LaVerne Roby of Louisville, and Inez (Jim) Crepps of Danville; four brothers, Sam (Linda) Lawrence of Edgewood, Joe (Elisabeth) Lawrence of France, Frank Lawrence of Wisconsin/Mexico and Bruce Lawrence of Deatsville; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

The Funeral Mass was 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2026, with burial in the St. Gregory Cemetery.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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