Obituary: Catherine Maureen Boone Satterly Bell, 77

Catherine Maureen Boone Satterly Bell, 77, died Monday, March 9, 2026. She was born October 12, 1948 in Bardstown to Imogene and Luel Boone.

She was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. She became a hairdresser before obtaining her Bachelor’s degree. She then worked for and retired from Salt River Electric. She then worked for the family business at Boone’s Butcher Shop.

She served many years as the pianist and organist at St. Joseph Proto Cathedral.

Her greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends, as well as family in Illinois. She especially loved being a Ninnie to her grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Imogene Parish Boone and Luel Boone; one sister, Sharon Filiatreau; and one stepdaughter, Cathy Satterly.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Bell; two sons, Joseph “Joey” Satterly (Pam) and Kevin “Bubber” Satterly (Shannon), both of Bardstown; two stepdaughters, Denise Satterly Velazquez of Elizabethtown and Mary Jo Satterly of Bardstown; one stepson, Dean Ross Bell (Sandy) of Nashville; four sisters, Linda Boone Kelly (Lynn) and Joan McClaskey (Jack), both of Bardstown, Joyce Boone of Louisville and GeGe Boone of Erlanger; one brother, Jerry Boone (Donna) of Bardstown; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The Celebration of Life is 4 p.m Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

