Obituary: Cecil West Jr., 80, Cox’s Creek

Cecil West Jr., 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born March 11, 1946, in Butler County. He retired from Holley Carburetors. He loved traveling with his beloved wife Anita, especially to the Smoky Mountains. He enjoyed University of Kentucky basketball games, and going to Zion Baptist Church in Louisville. He was a loving husband, uncle, and friend to many.

CECIL WEST JR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Susie West; and two brothers, Ronald West, and Eddie West.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anita West of Cox’s Creek; five sisters, Dorothy Kirby, Lois Phelps, Joyce (Sammy) McKinney, Janice (Teddy) Farris, and Wilma Dean (Miles) Tomes; one brother, Harold Ray (Alice) West; one sister-in-law, Rita (Lynn) Browning; many nieces and nephews; one special great-nephew, Lawson White; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Stewart officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to Robley Rex VA Hospital in Louisville.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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