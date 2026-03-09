Obituary: Chad Eric Nix, 44, Boston

Chad Eric Nix, 44, of Boston, died Friday, March 6, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital.

He was born July 7, 1981, in Elizabethtown to his parents, Terry Lee Nix and Angela Jean Doutaz Meenach. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for several companies and was a member of Potters Hope Church.

Survivors include his parents, Terry Nix (Mary Diann Brown) and Angela Meenach; one brother, Randy Nix (Ashley); stepsisters, Tracy Kelley (Mike) and Christy Thompson (Jamie); one stepbrother, Travis Brown; and nieces and nephew, Raeann, Sidney and Finnen Nix.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Wayne Clemons officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is handling the arrangements.

