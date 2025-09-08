Obituary: Christopher Lee Schlatter, 25, Bardstown

Christopher Lee Schlatter, 25, of Bardstown, died Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of endless love and laughter. He was born Jan. 18, 2000, in Louisville. He was a radiant soul whose infectious energy and endless stories brightened every room he entered.

CHRISTOPER LEE SCHLATTER

His heart belonged to his family. He shared an unbreakable bond with his oldest son, six-year-old Lucas Schlatter, with whom he spent countless hours exploring the world of Minecraft, building not just structures, but memories that will endure forever. His youngest son, 4-year-old Linkin Schlatter, was his constant shadow, idolizing his daddy as his greatest hero and “bestest friend.” His dream of having a daughter came true with his precious “Willy May” Schlatter, almost 2 years old, whom he adored with all his heart. He cherished his devoted wife and mother of his children, his “honey”, Brenya Schlatter, whose love was his anchor.

A true jack-of-all-trades, he possessed a remarkable talent for fixing and building, taking immense pride in the work he did with his hands. He cherished memories of working on cars and hunting alongside his grandfather “Peepaw” Rodney Schlatter. Those moments in the garage and the woods shaped his spirit.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, John Noltemeyer; and his Mamaw Glenda whose guidance and love he carried throughout his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Brenya Schlatter; one daughter,, Lilly May Schlatter; two sons, Lucas Schlatter and Linkin Schlatter; his mother, Jennifer McCoy (Shannon); his father, Shannon Schlatter; his grandparents, Rodney Schlatter (Sharon), Steve Hilton (Sharon) and Craig Dawson; one sister, Aubrey Wood (Kenneth); two brothers, Darran Schlatter (Crystal) and Brandon Schlatter; and Daryl Judd (Stephanie) whom he loved as a brother; and countless friends.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in the chapel of the Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home.

Visitation is 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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