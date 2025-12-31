Obituary: Cora Mae Fogle, 18, formerly of Bardstown

Cora Mae Fogle, 18, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Bardstown, was a bright light and a brilliant soul who returned to the arms of God on Monday,, Dec. 29, 2025.

CORA MAE FOGLE

She was born Nov. 7, 2007. She lived 18 years with a vibrant spark and a zest for life that touched everyone who knew her. She was a gentle soul and a friend to all, walking through the world with a deep, quiet desire to make a lasting difference.

She was a young woman of profound depth and purpose. Perfectly made in God’s image, she observed the world with a quiet wisdom, often choosing to listen and reflect. When she did speak—and when she wrote—her words were thoughtful, discerning, and powerful. A gifted poet and artist, she had already self-published two books, leaving behind a legacy of her creativity for the world to cherish.

Her compassion extended to all of God’s creatures. A fierce advocate for wildlife conservation, she was especially diligent about caring for her beloved crested gecko, Peaches. She planned to go to Colorado State University, where she would study to become a wildlife rehabber. She did nothing halfway; she lived with gusto, and her beauty was matched only by her brilliance.

Her spirit lives on through the family and friends who loved her beyond measure.

She deeply cherished the friendship and love shown to her by so many.

She is survived by her father, John Fogle (Jena) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her mother, Carrie Willett of Bardstown; one sister, Sarah; one brother and “first best friend,” Sami; grandparents Kenny and Donna Fogle and Bill and Carolyn Willett, all of Bardstown; and one great-grandmother, Geraldine Fogle of Bardstown.

Her best friend and companion, Peaches the crested gecko

seven first cousins; two aunts, Jennifer Willett and Stephanie Smith;

two uncles, Matthew Fogle and Mike Smith; and an incredible network of “cheerleaders” who supported her journey.

Those who wish to honor Cora’s memory can, above all else, be kind to others and the world.

She was incredibly proud to be named this year’s Bald for Bucks Hero at Rampart High School. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the causes she championed:

Wildlife Rehabilitation: Second Chances Wildlife or West Wildlife Rehab

Cancer Research: Rampart High School’s Bald for Bucks benefiting Blood Cancer United.

-30-