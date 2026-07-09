Obituary: Dale Metcalf, 65, New Haven

Dale Metcalf, 65, of New Haven, died Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born April 13, 1961 in Jeffersonville, Ind., and had been a welder at Inoac/Kianna.

DALE METCALF

He enjoyed living the simple life, watching UK games, camping, fishing, and watching racing. He was of Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Metcalf.

He is survived by one daughter, Amber Metcalf; one son, Brandon (Chelsey) Metcalf; three grandchildren, Aria, Mayla, and Briggs; his father, Donnie Metcalf; and three brothers, Wayne (Joan) Metcalf, Donald (Kim) Metcalf, and Michael (Patty) Metcalf.

His wishes were for cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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