Obituary: Daniel Moody, 33

Daniel Moody, 33, died Tuesday, June 30, 2026. He was born Aug. 20, 1992, in Cleveland, Ohio.

DANIEL MOODY

He was a big kid at heart and a jokester. He liked to play video games, go outside and hunt down pokemon, and he loved Star Wars. He was an avid UK sports fan, and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was an avid gardener who that hated work, but loved to help others. He volunteered at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was deeply loved by the members of Redeemer Fellowship Church.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jack Moody Sr.; his maternal grandparents, David and Elizabeth Kubicki; and two cousins, David Kubicki III and Angela DeGregario.

He was kind and caring and loved by everyone. He was his moms very best friend, and brightened everyone’s day and he will be missed terribly.

He is survived by his parents, Jack and Cheryl Kubicki Moody; two sisters, Victoria (Chris) McIntosh and Jessica Moody and Jonathan; one brother, Salvatore (Kait) Zaqami; he was uncle Dango to twelve nieces and nephews; a devoted friend to Frank and Marci Haydon, and Paula Johnson; and a friend to everyone he met.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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