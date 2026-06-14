Obituary: Danny Cleo Coulter, 78, Chaplin

Danny Cleo Coulter, 78, of Chaplin, died Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn.

DANNY CLEO COULTER

He was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Louisville to the late Cleo and Thelma Hahn Coulter. He was a U.S Air Force veteran. He was a Staff Sergeant in PACAF Honor Guard in Hawaii. He loved UK basketball and going antiquing.

He did a number of things; he was the former owner of Pink Elephant in Springfield and the Owner of Danny’s Foodmart in Chaplin. He was a former Jefferson County Police Officer and had worked for TSA at the Louisville Airport. He was a member of Chaplin Christian Church (D.O.C.)

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Roland Coulter; and one nephew, Roland Dale Coulter.

He is survived by one brother, Harold (Beverly) Coulter of Bardstown; one niece, Stacey Lynn (Joe) Randall of Bardstown; one nephew, Jonathan Eric (Daniella) Coulter of Dry Ridge; two great-nephews, Lannas Coulter and Hezekiah Coulter; and a special friend, Brenda Reece of Piney Flats, Tenn.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Tim Acree officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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