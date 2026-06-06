Obituary: Danny Downs, 70, Bardstown

Danny Downs, 70, of Bardstown, died Monday, June 1, 2026, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. He was born Sept. 1, 1955, in Bardstown. He was an employee for Clark Excavating and Mackin Wrecker Service. He was a member of the Nelson County Fair Board, and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

DANNY DOWNS

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman “Poss” and Ada Downs; two sisters, Libby Hutchins and Joy Greenwell; one grandson, Brandon Downs; and one nephew, Jeremy McCubbins.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie Downs of Bardstown; one daughter, Jennifer (Justin) Gibson of Bardstown; two sons, Chucky Downs of Bardstown and Scottie (Carrie) Downs of Virginia; three sisters, Mary Helen (Terry) Hodge of Bardstown, Lois (Joey) Price of Woodlawn, and Elaine (Mike) Byrd of Mount Washington; one brother, Jerry (Gail) Downs of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Colton Downs, Wade Gibson, Madison Downs, and Brooke Gibson; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral was Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Joachim Kenny officiating.

Memorial contributions may go toward his services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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