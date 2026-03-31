Obituary: Darlene Hill Gootee, 78, Louisville

Darlene Hill Gootee, 78, of Louisville, died Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Marion County.

DARLENE HILL GOOTEE

She was a former employee of the Enro Shirt Company in Louisville. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a devoted member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jerome “Jerry” Gootee; her parents, William “Buck” and Mary Melinda Thompson Hill; and a number of siblings.

Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Deason (Robbie) of Mount Washington; one son, Jerome “Jerry” Gootee (Leane) of Cleveland, Ohio; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with the Rev. Terry L. Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the St. Rose Cemetery in Springfield.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

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