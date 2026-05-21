Obituary: Darlene Mattingly, 86, Bloomfield

Darlene Mattingly, 86, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

DARLENE MATTINGLY

She was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Chaplin to the late Russell and Dorothy Coutler. She was a housekeeper for the former Old Kentucky Home Motel for 20 years. She loved to sew, make quilts and was a great cook. She was a member of Van Buren Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank June Mattingly; five siblings, Jerry Coulter, Gerald Coulter, Roy Coulter, Louise Wolverton and Judy Mattingly; and one grandson, Michael Paul Newton.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Curtsigner of Bloomfield, Becky (Joe) Kelty of Springfield and Joyce (Kenny) Waldridge of Taylorsville; two sons, Wayne (Carol) Mattingly of Cox’s Creek and Tommy Mattingly of Chaplin; six sisters, Genevieve Boyd of Bardstown, Emma (Mark) Drury and Linda Perry, both of Lawrenceburg, Glenna (DeWayne) Beavers of Louisville, Diane (David) Montgomery and Donna Rawlinson, both of Bloomfield; two brothers, Bill Coulter of Bardstown and Marvin (Diane) Coulter of Chaplin; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Winfred Hagerman officiating. Burial is in Cox’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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