Obituary: David Lawrence Bray, 78, New Hope

David Lawrence Bray, 78, of New Hope, died Thursday, July 23, 2026, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Raywick. He was a Realtor and auctioneer and the founder of Bray Auction Service. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He loved gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with everyone to enjoy.

DAVID LAWRENCE BRAY

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Moore Bray (March 7, 2025); two infant children, David Lawrence Bray Jr. and Elizabeth Lynn Bray; his parents, Cliston and Linnie Bell Bray; two sisters, Dorothy Milburn and Mary Elizabeth Bradshaw; and five brothers, Bob Bray, Kenny Bray, Earl Bray, Cliston Bray Jr. and Richard Bray.

Survivors include five children, Mike Bray (Paula), Ted Bray (Colleen), Ann Mullins (Jeff), and Kate Ulrich (Matt) all of Bardstown and Jill Reiter (Pat) of New Haven; two sisters, Iona Lee of Calvary and Irene Smith (Larry) of Louisville; one brother, Jerry Bray (Janice) of Raywick; 15 grandchildren, Aaron, Alex, Cole, Ryan, Ellie, Ben, Duncan, Brayden, Cooper, Abby, Zoey, Carter, Brooklyn, Emerson, and Mila; and six-and-a-half great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Aaron, Cole, and Ryan Bray, Ben Mullins, and Duncan and Cooper Bray; Honorary pallbearers are grandsons, Brayden Reiter and Carter and Emerson Ulrich.

Memorial donations may go to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard or St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery fund.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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