Obituary: David Richard Harrah Jr., 55, Bardstown

David Richard Harrah Jr., 55, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 19, 2026, at his home. He was born July 30, 1970, in Louisville to the late David Richard, Sr. and Carolyn Ann Zurkuhlen Harrah.

DAVID RICHARD HARRAH JR.

He worked at Goldbelt in the IT department. He was a social butterfly who loved meeting people and always offered a helping hand. He was a true servant of God. He was a UofL fan, loved cars, Camaros especially, and enjoyed watching NASCAR, especially with his dad. He enjoyed making the most delicious meals for his friends and family.

He was a new resident of Bardstown; he loved getting to know the community. With his being the bourbon enthusiast he was, you could often find him in town at Oak and Grape, also known as Luke’s Place.

He was a member of Southeast Christian Church where he gave his life to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Patty Zurkuhlen and his uncle, Leo Zurkuhlen, Jr.

He is survived by one brother, Paul Harrah of Bardstown; his aunts and uncles, Kathy (Leo) Zurkuhlen of Louisville, Joan (Joe) Halbleib of Clarksville, Greg (Patty) Zurkuhlen of Louisville, Ann (Rex) Downey of Louisville, Paula (Tom) Walton of Bardstown, Agnes Apted of Boston, Richard (Minnie) Zurkuhlen of Shepherdsville, Mary (Fred) Brady of Bardstown and Leon Harrah of Rock Creek, Ohio; one goddaughter, Abby Patterson; his best friend, Tim (Amy) Heil; special friends, Jodi Lawson, Bill Ludwig, Bill Greene, Michael Churchill, Ann Churchill, Deon High and Steve Wildt; several cousins; and his beloved cats, Sammy and Stella.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Lutz officiating. Burial is in the St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2026.

In honoring his memory, the family requests that contributions be made to Alley Cat Advocates. Additionally, the family requests that only flowers be given/sent, no gifts please.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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