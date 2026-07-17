Obituary: Davis Gene Morrow, 83, formerly of Bloomfield

Davis Gene Morrow, 83, formerly of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born March 5, 1943, in Bloomfield to the late Owen Nichols “Nick” and Edith Redmon Morrow.

He was a laborer, loved playing pool, and was a U.S, Army veteran. He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Glenn Morrow.

He is survived by one sister, Wanda Reinle of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family with no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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