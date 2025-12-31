Obituary: Dean French, 69, of Bardstown

Dean French, 69, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at his home. He was born July 8, 1956, in Louisville. He was a teacher of International Schools, Peace Corps Thailand, a teacher at North Bullitt High School, American School of Kuwait, and International School, Phnom Penh. He was a Fulbright Scholar, a classical musician, vocalist and organist. He was a linguist who spoke nine languages. He was a lifetime member of Louisville Bach Society.

DEAN FRENCH

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie French; and one brother, Jeff French.

He is survived by his wife, Linda French of Cox’s Creek; two sons, Grant French of Louisville and Grey French of Cox’s Creek; his mother, Bonnie French of Cox’s Creek; one sister, Patti French Fulkerson of Cox’s Creek; and one brother, Dave (Reba) French.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Louisville with the Rev. Ben Sanders officiating followed by burial and a reception at the church.

Memorial donations may go to the Calvary Episcopal Food Pantry.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-