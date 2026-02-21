Obituary: Debbie Maupin, 69, Bardstown

Debbie Maupin, 69, of Bardstown, died Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Louisville. She was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Springfield. She retired from Walmart with 41 years of service.

DEBBIE MAUPIN

She was a loving wife, mother, granny, and sister. She enjoyed baking and spending time with family and spoiling her grandkids. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and a part of the church’s bereavement team.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hayden and Elsie Blanford; one sister, Melissa Blanford Mattingly; two brothers, Mike Blanford and Gary Blanford; and one niece, Katie Simpson.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mike Maupin of Bardstown; one daughter, Laura (Quentin) Spears; three sons, Josh (Ashley) Conder, Adam Maupin and Aaron (Dana) Maupin; two sisters, Alice (Michael) O’Bryan and Becky (Chuck) Johnson; one brother, Robbie (Stephanie) Blanford; three grandchildren, Becca Hatfield, Lane Maupin and Leighton Conder; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, and 8-9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m Monday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-