Obituary: Deborah ‘Debbie’ J. Mynhier, 75, Bardstown

Deborah “Debbie” J. Mynhier, 75, of Bardstown died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2026, surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 8, 1950, in Portsmouth, Va., to Meredith Hilton Mynhier and Jean Blair Varden. She earned a degree in Animal Science from the University of Kentucky, reflecting a lifelong love of animals and the natural world. Throughout her career, she worked as a research analyst at the University of Kentucky and later served as a vice president of LogTech in Columbus, where she was respected for her intelligence, leadership, and dedication.

She lived a life marked by curiosity, creativity, and independence. She traveled extensively throughout the world, embracing new experiences, cultures, and landscapes. An accomplished artist, she found inspiration in the beauty of nature and expressed the appreciation through her work. She had a special love for birds and delighted in observing, caring for the world around her, and inspiring others to do the same.

A woman of remarkable determination and self-reliance, she once built her own timber-frame home by hand, a testament to her vision, craftsmanship, and willingness to take on challenges that other might consider impossible.

Those who knew her will remember her as a generous and loving person whose warmth, kindness, and adventurous spirit touched many lives. She leaves behind a legacy of creativity and resilience.

She was preceded in death by her father, Meredith Hilton Mynhier; her mother, Jean Blair Varden; and one sister, Cynthia Mynhier.

She is survived by her partner in life, Teresa (Terry) Cornett; and many friends and loved ones who will cherish her memory.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal services will be held.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



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