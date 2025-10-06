Obituary: Diane Kay Gullett, 67, Taylorsville

Diane Kay Gullett, 67, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at her home. She was born April 25, 1958, in Erie, Penn., to the late Don Joseph and Lois Victoria Julian Massa Sr. She was a retired CEDDA for Elite Family Dentistry. She loved her dogs and enjoyed riding horses and camping.

DIANE KAY GULLETT

She is survived by her husband, Scott Gullett; one daughter, Suzie Hayes of Louisville; one sister, Judi Biggs of Louisville; one brother, Don J. (Debbie) Massa Jr. of North Carolina; and two grandchildren, Asher and Julian.

Her family respectfully chose cremation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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