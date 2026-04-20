Obituary: Donald Milton Hill, 79, Elizabethtown

Donald Milton Hill, 79, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, April 18, 2026, at his home.

DONALD MILTON HILL

He was born in White Mills Sept. 20, 1946. He was the proud son of CM and Tommie Copelin Hill. After graduating from West Hardin High School, where he was a talented baseball player, he went to work at First Hardin National Bank. After leaving the bank, he worked for Keith Monument Company in Elizabethtown until his retirement.

He also served in the Bardstown Reserve Unit. He loved his country.

While working at the bank he met the love of his life, Mary Lois Keplinger Hill. They were married in 1972 where they began their marriage on the Nolin River. A few years later they moved to Elizabethtown where they made their forever home on the hill with lots of wonderful memories.

One of his favorite hobbies was hunting. He learned to hunt at an early age from his grandfather Dewey and enjoyed traveling every November (for more than 25 years) with his hunting buddies. He also had a passion for working with horses, and enjoyed taking trail and wagon rides. He spent many hours in the saddle with family and friends. He found so much enjoyment working outside and around the farm.

Most of all he was proud of his family. He loved spending time with them, including gator rides, attending sporting events for the grandkids and taking his wife to quilt shows, where he would always meet a few new friends. He loved people. He never met a stranger and always found a way to make a connection.

He was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Inez Hill and Flora Copelin; and his parents, CM and Tommie Hill.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Lois Hill; two daughters, Mary Donna (Neil) Atcher of Elizabethtown and Amanda (Jesse)Simpson of Bloomfield; one sister, Wanda Hill Farrelly; and seven grandchildren, Addie Atcher, Sadie Atcher, Whitley Atcher, Jessa Simpson, Jake Simpson, Janie Simpson and Jase Simpson.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial is in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026.

Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

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