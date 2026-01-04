Obituary: Doris Mae Stallings, 96, Cox’s Creek

Doris Mae Stallings, 96, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, at Aspen Alcove Bardstown. She was born July 9, 1929, in Nelson County. She was a member Nelson County Homemakers and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Stallings; one grandson, Ezekiel Stallings; and one daughter-in-law, Ellen Stallings.

She is survived by four daughters, Kathy Harrell, Donna (Mike) Miles, Mary Jo (Dave) Victor, and Peggy Stallings; two sons, Gary (Renell) Stallings and Jerry (Anna) Stallings; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Gregory Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-