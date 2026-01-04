Obituary: Earnest Ray Sparks, 77, Shepherdsville

Earnest Ray Sparks, 77, of Shepherdsville, died Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. He was born Thursday, July 22, 1948, in Cox’s Creek to the late James and Thelma Sparks.

EARNEST RAY SPARKS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nine siblings.

He retired after 33 years of service from Kentucky Solite as a heavy equipment operator. He liked to be outdoors and spent a lot of time riding horses. He loved to coon hunt. He was also very popular with others due to his prize-winning coon dog that everyone wanted their dog to train from. He was a loving and adoring papaw who loved spending time with all his grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter, Sandra Sparks; one son, James Sparks; two brothers, Johnny Sparks and Henry Sparks; six grandchildren, Alexander, Jordan (Abby), Garrett, Donovan (Angie), Hailey (Evan), and Lindsay; one great-granddaughter, Maddie; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral was Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in the chapel of Hardy-Close Funeral Home, in Shepherdsville with Stevie Frances officiating.

The Hardy-Close Funeral Home in Shepherdsville was in charge of arrangements.

-30-