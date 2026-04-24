Obituary: Edgar Ray Humphrey, 88, Bardstown

Edgar Ray Humphrey, 88, of Bardstown, died Monday, April 21, 2026, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Nelson County to the late Calvin “Buster” and Opal Downs Humphrey.

EDGAR RAY HUMPHREY

He retired from Jim Beam Distillery after working there for 24 years and enjoyed fishing.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Nelson County for the care and compassion given to Edgar during this time.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Norene Humphrey; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Goodlett; one son, Michael Humphrey; and four siblings, Leroy, EB, Doug Humphrey, Marlene Curtsinger.

He is survived by three daughters, Mary Ann Holly, Jean (Googie) Linton and Faye (John Brown) Humphrey, all of Bardstown; four sisters, Doris Ann Cissel, Gayle (Mike) Brady and Karen Moore, all of Bardstown, and Paula (Gary) Chesser of Florida; one brother, David (Gwen) Humphrey of Bardstown; a special friend and fishing buddy, Raymond Downs; 12 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; and special thanks to Edgar’s caregivers, Jamie and Ashley Linton.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no services at this time. A private inurnment at Bardstown Cemetery will take place at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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