Obituary: Edna Louise Durbin, 71, Bardstown

Edna Louise Durbin, 71, of Bardstown, died Friday, July 10, 2026, at her home. She was born Nov. 12, 1954, in Nelson County.

She worked for Federal Hill Manor serving as a Med. Tech and later became a receptionist. She was a member of Abundant Life Church.

EDNA LOUISE DURBIN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Durbin; her father, Orville Hughes; her mother, Lorene Stillwell Miller; one sister, Stella Hughes; and one brother, Darnell Hughes.

Survivors include one daughter, Ronnette Hamilton (Bobby); one son, James Durbin (Belinda); one brother, Leroy Hughes (Betty); nine grandchildren, Cory, Nikki, Bobbie Jo (Chris), Rose, Rylee, Ella, Gracie, Aidyn and Tori; six great-grandchildren, Caden, Mia, Brantlee, Micah, Willow and As’ Yahra; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2026, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

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