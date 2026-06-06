Obituary: Elizabeth Sue Coy Lafollette, 79, New Haven

Elizabeth Sue Coy Lafollette, 79, of New Haven, died Sunday, May 31, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 2, 1947, in Larue County to the late Wilbur Lester and Martha Audrey Akridge Coy.

ELIZABETH SUE COY LAFOLLETTE

She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a member of New Haven First Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 60 years, Joseph Bernard Lafollette; and two sisters, Betty Joyce Coy and Margaret Lester Coy.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” (Dean) Cecil of New Haven and Melissa Jo (Wade) Lewis of Prospect; one brother, Billy (Corky) Coy of New Haven; eight grandchildren, Joseph Eric Cecil, Kaley Jo Cecil, Olivia Faith Lewis, Maddie Grace, William Isaac, Tessa Raine, Emmry Elise and Fox Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Beckham Cecil and Tripp Cecil; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral was 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the New Haven First Baptist Church, with Bro. Aaron Shipp officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Pallbearers were Eric Cecil, Wade Lewis, John Fenton, Willie Holbert, Matt Holt, and Billy Greenwell.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

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