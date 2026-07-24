Obituary: Essie Bobblett Hood, 93

Essie Bobblett Hood, 93, formerly of the Mooresville community of Washington County, passed away at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the home of her daughter, Kay Holt, in Bloomfield.

ESSIE BOBBLETT HOOD

A native of Washington County, she was born Oct. 6, 1932, to the late Valis and Lizzie Florence Milburn Bobblett.

She was a member of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, William R. “Hoppy” Hood, on Jan. 17, 2021; two brothers, Curtis Bobblett on Nov. 24, 2009, and Wilmer Lee Bobblett on Sept. 15, 2014; and a sister, Virgie Burkhead, on Oct. 25, 2025.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (Darrell) Monroe of Chaplin and Kay (Jackie) Holt of Bloomfield; three grandchildren, Wesley (Janice) Monroe of Elizabethtown, Chad (Cheri) Monroe of Bloomfield and Jacquelyn (Darren) Cornell of Bloomfield; eight great-grandchildren, Chris (Alisha), Mallory, Sara, Ruby and Jacob (Brittany) Monroe, Cierra (Tyler) Cissell, Lukus Monroe and John Tyler (Rory) Steele; four great-great-grandsons, Gabriel, Elijah, Haydon and Clayton; and a brother, Ralph Bobblitt of Willisburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy, with Rev. Mike Willingham and Rev. Keith Creech officiating.

Burial will be in Brush Grove Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Monroe, Wesley Monroe, Chris Monroe, Lukus Monroe, Jacob Monroe, John Tyler Steele and Darren Cornell.

Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

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