Obituary: Frances “Marie” Whitfill Ice, 79, of Bardstown,

Frances “Marie” Whitfill Ice, 79, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1946, in St Paul. She was the daughter of the late Cletus and Clara Milliner Whitfill.

FRANCES “MARIE” WHITFILL ICE

She dedicated her life to her family, lovingly supporting her husband, enjoying all of the sports and activities her kids participated in and building the solid foundation of their lives. She was a constant volunteer with their various activities, as the team-Mom, classroom Mom, and volunteer aide at their schools. She enjoyed participating in and leading numerous Bible Studies and prayer sessions with women befriended through their shared faith.

She was a devout Catholic whose faith was her core and was the foundation of her life. Her devotion, wisdom, grace and kindness were often sought by those that knew her and her “special” connection to prayer.

She spent many years participating in the Ministry of Adoration at the Basilica of St Joseph Proto-Cathedral. She enjoyed the weekly Adoration time spent in silent prayer.

Marie loved her family and enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with them, whether through a fun gathering or any small daily connection. She enjoyed many travel adventures with her beloved husband of 56 years, Raymond and other members of the family. She enjoyed walks on the beach and any opportunity to spend time with her grandchildren. She cherished the role of Grandma. She enjoyed leisurely drives on the less travelled country roads around Kentucky, particularly around Nelson County with Raymond.

She was preceded in death by her four sisters, Martha Rose Whitfill, Regina Meredith, Ann Portman and Ruth Cross; and one son, and Charles Withfill.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas “Raymond” Ice; one daughter, Angela Ice; two sons, Mark Ice and Dr. Daniel Ice (Katie); three sisters, Agnes Gulley, Helen Whitfill and Maureen Madura; three brothers, Raymond (Beulah) Whitfill, Michael (Joyce) Whitfill and John Aloysius (Pam) Whitfill; and three grandchildren, Charlie, Olivia, and Theo.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Basilica of St Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St Paul Church, 1821 St Paul Rd, Leitchfield, KY 42754.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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