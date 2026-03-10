Obituary: Freda Joyce Wilkin, 94, Bardstown

Freda Joyce Wilkin, 94, of Bardstown, died peacefully in her home Sunday March 8, 2026. She was surrounded by her family including the love of her life, her husband Don. Their beautiful love story spanned 75 years.

FREDA JOYCE WILKIN

She was born in Balkan, the daughter of James Edgar and Bertha Lee Cox. She was the fourth of six children.

She experienced humble beginnings in the coal mining camps of Harlan County. At age 9 she moved to Dayton, ultimately graduating from Dayton High School before entering Cincinnati Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was a successful entrepreneur, founding Factory Fabrics in Fisher, Ill., as well as Bardstown Furniture in Bardstown. She loved greeting customers and serving as an unofficial tour guide while also reconnecting with returning clients. She looked forward to buying trips to High Point, N.C. and other locations across the country.

Her faith was central to her life, and she served faithfully with her husband in ministry for decades. She focused on teaching children, teens, and women’s ministry. She had an especially soft heart for children.

In recent years they concentrated on their hospitality ministry by connecting with visitors and new people at their church home, Nelson Christian Church, and treating them to lunch afterwards. Many connections and friendships were formed over shared meals. Days before she died she invited someone to church with the promise of lunch afterwards.

She loved her family dearly, left a legacy of faith while modeling a strong work ethic her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Coralene Fry, Babara Davis, Reba Jones and Helen Craycraft; one brother, Raymond Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Donald (Don) Wilkin; two daughters, Donna (Mitch) Rose of St. Charles, Mo. and Cathy (Greg) Vance of Morrison, Colo.; one son, Jeff (Kim) Wilkin of Delaware, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kira (Kirk) Mulvany, Noelle (Matthew) Tabor, Clayton (Paige) Vance, Haydn (Anna) Vance, Courtney (Sam) Sharma and Preston (Jamie) Wilkin; six great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Nelson Christian Church in Bardstown.

Visitation with the family is 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the church.

Instead of flowers or gifts, please send monetary donations to Nelson Christian Church, Bardstown, KY, or continue her legacy by treating a new acquaintance to lunch.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-