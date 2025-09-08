Obituary: George Leslie Keeling, 76, Bardstown

George Leslie Keeling, 76, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County in Taylorsville. He was born Jan. 22, 1949, in Bardstown to the late Leland Cowell and Katherine White Keeling. He worked in manufacturing at Bird & Son. He loved metal detecting and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

GEORGE LESLIE KEELING

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Keeling.

He is survived by his wife, Valarie Brown Keeling; one daughter, Melanie Keeling-Alvey of Vine Grove; one son, Ben (Cristin) Keeling of Richmond; two sisters, Pam Talbott and Susan (Ernie) Hill, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Eddie (Sue) Keeling of Florida and Donald (Krista) Keeling of Ohio; and five grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Todd Davis officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, at the funeral home, and 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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