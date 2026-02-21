Obituary: Harold ‘Bud’ Grisham, 82 Bardstown

Harold “Bud” Grisham, 82 of Bardstown, died Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Colonial Health Care and Rehab. He was born Feb. 13, 1944, in Nashville. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and a retired truck driver of 55 years for Allied Drums.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Odie and Lucille Grisham; and two grandsons, Jason Hicks and Harold Grisham III.

He is survived by his children, Harold Grisham Jr., Casey Grisham, Tonya Davis and Tessa Willhite (Tracy) all of Tennessee, Kathy Hicks, Lorie Pope (Gary), Tommy Puckett (Michelle) and Anthony Grisham Sr., all of Bardstown, Janet Grimes of Fort Worth, Texas, and Greg Puckett of Kentucky; four sisters, Tiny Scott (Alvin), Bonnie Henderson (Gary), Teresa Gann (Bill) and Florence McDaniel, all of Tennessee; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Mill Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Jason Mattingly Officiating. Burial was in Mill Creek Baptist Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may go to WHAS Crusade for Children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-