Obituary: Helen Jean Yates, 81, Bloomfield

Mrs. Helen Jean Yates, 81, of Bloomfield, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2026 at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. She was born March 15, 1945 in Louisville to the late Estill and Evelyn Burkhead Milburn.

HELEN JEAN YATES

Helen was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Chaplin Christian Church. She found great joy in spending time outdoors, especially fishing and camping. She loved and treasured her grandbabies, great grandbabies and her dogs. She also enjoyed bluegrass music and was a member of the Ed Smiley Yates and the Bluegrass Kentuckians Band.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Yates, and 2 brothers, Darrell Milburn and Charles “Buddy” Milburn.

She is survived by her son, Tracy Yates (Sandi) of Bloomfield, 2 daughters, Lisa Watson (Russell Crenshaw) of Bloomfield, Kristy Yates of Bardstown, 6 grandchildren, Charity Evans (Justin), Tom Watson (Cierra), Autumn Yates, Bre Maddox, Kacie Yates, Jadyn Phillips, 5 great grandchildren, Kiya, Kalix, Rowdy, Kade, Beau, her sister, Ann Jackson of Coxs Creek, and 2 brothers, Jimmy (Ruthie) Milburn and Phillip Milburn, both of Chaplin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Jean Yates will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2026 at Chaplin Christian Church. Bro. Justin Evans will officiate. Interment will be in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation will be at Chaplin Christian Church on Thursday from 4:00-8 p.m. and Friday after 9 a.m. until time of the funeral service. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.