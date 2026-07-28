Obituary: Helen Jean Yates, 81, Bloomfield

Helen Jean Yates, 81, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, July 26, 2026, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial in Bardstown. She was born March 15, 1945, in Louisville to the late Estill and Evelyn Burkhead Milburn.

HELEN JEAN YATES

She was a retired employee of General Electric and was a member of Chaplin Christian Church. She found great joy in spending time outdoors, especially fishing and camping. She loved and treasured her grandbabies, great-grandbabies and her dogs. She also enjoyed Bluegrass music and was a member of the Ed Smiley Yates and the Bluegrass Kentuckians Band.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Yates; and two brothers, Darrell Milburn and Charles “Buddy” Milburn.

She is survived by one son, Tracy Yates (Sandi) of Bloomfield; two daughters, Lisa Watson (Russell Crenshaw) of Bloomfield, Kristy Yates of Bardstown; one sister, Ann Jackson of Coxs Creek; two brothers, Jimmy (Ruthie) Milburn and Phillip Milburn, both of Chaplin; six grandchildren, Charity Evans (Justin), Tom Watson (Cierra), Autumn Yates, Bre Maddox, Kacie Yates and Jadyn Phillips; five great-grandchildren, Kiya, Kalix, Rowdy, Kade and Beau; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. July 31, 2026, at Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Justin Evans officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2026, at Chaplin Christian Church.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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