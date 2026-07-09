Obituary: Helen Marie Watkins, 89, Bardstown

Helen Marie Watkins, 89, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 23, 1937 in Mancelona, Mich., to the late Merton and Eleanor Marie Stonehouse Aemisegger.

HELEN MARIE WATKINS

She worked at Flaget Memorial Hospital in the dietary department and was a volunteer for Hospice and Flaget Auxiliary. She was a member of Nelson Christian Church. She loved to read, listen to music, cook and sew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Skippy” Watkins; one sister, Karen Chegwidden; and three brothers, Walter Aemisegger, Phillip Aemisegger, and Glenn Aemisegger.

She is survived by one daughter, Mildred Lois “Millie” Hughes of Bardstown; one son, Milton Lane Watkins of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Wesley (Olivia) Hughes, Cathy (Andrew) Hicks, and Marcus Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Hughes and Harper Hicks; and one brother-in-law, Tom Chegwidden.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Marcus Mobley, Bro. Mark Jones, and Bro. Jody VanSickle officiating. Burial is in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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