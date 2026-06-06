Obituary: Henry Ivo Nalley Jr., 82, New Haven

Henry Ivo Nalley Jr., 82, of New Haven, died Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Marion County to the late Henry Ivo Sr. and Mary Genevieve Downs.

HENRY IVO NALLEY JR.

He was a Christian by faith. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Mary Alice Johnson Nalley; one daughter, Tammy Marie Nalley; and several siblings.

He is survived by six daughters, Cindy (Kevin Rogers) Edlin, Sue Smallwood, Kelly (Tony Graham) Smallwood, all of New Haven, Trina (Mike Riley) Judson and Makaila Johnson, both of Bardstown; and Connie (John) Barker of Sevierville, Tenn.; one son, Troy Dale (Ashley) Nalley of New Haven; two sisters, Sheila (Doug) Warren and Genny (Rodney) Lovingood, both of Bardstown; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown with the Rev. Biju officiating. Burial is in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Marion County.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

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