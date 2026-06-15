Obituary: Henry Sylvester ‘Bucky’ Metcalf, 92, Bardstown

Henry Sylvester “Bucky” Metcalf, 92, of Bardstown, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, and devotion to family.

HENRY SYLVESTER “BUCKY” METCALF

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, neighbor and friend who touched many lives with his kindness and steady presence. He was a lifelong resident of Nelson County. He was born July 4, 1933, the son of the late Joseph Elmer Metcalf and Mary Lee Bradley Metcalf.

He lived a life marked by dedication and honor. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and gave 42 years of service to the Kentucky State Parks Department before retiring. In recognition of his character and contributions, he was selected twice as a Kentucky Colonel.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music, and spending Sundays with his family. He was also known as a good friend to his neighbors and will be remembered for his warm heart, loyalty and love of family.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years, Rhoda Della Nalley Metcalf; three sisters, Juanita Donahue, Caroline Lanier and Anna Marie Burgher; and one brother, Joseph Elmer Metcalf Jr.

He is survived by two daughters, Angela Metcalf Krause and Rhoda Metcalf Dillon; five sons, Henry “Buck” Metcalf (Sharon), Alan Metcalf (Wendy), Thomas Metcalf, Brodie Metcalf (Cindy) and Todd Metcalf; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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