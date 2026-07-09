Obituary: Herbert David ‘Herbie’ Goff, 86, formerly of Bloomfield

Herbert David “Herbie” Goff, 86, of Bradfordsville, formerly of Bloomfield, died Monday, July 6, 2026, at his home. He was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Bloomfield to the late Edward and Ethel Satterly Goff.

HERBERT DAVID “HERBIE” GOFF

He was a jokester who loved to play pranks on people. He enjoyed flying airplanes, riding motorcycles, along with playing music and eating good food. He was the former minister at New Life Christian Church. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of Bloomfield Masonic Lodge 57 F&AM and Past Master.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Chris Mattingly; and one sister, Lana Perry.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Mattingly Goff; one daughter, Amanda Bickett of Bradfordsville;

three sons, Scott Goff of Lebanon, Jonathan (Kiersten) Bickett of St. Mary and Scotty (Tonya) Mattingly of Liberty; two sisters, Diane Cheatham of Louisville and Vicki (Brother Doug) Simpson of Bardstown;10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Jerry Perry officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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