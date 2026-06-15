Obituary: Hudie Ann Foster, 70, Bardstown

Hudie Ann Foster, 70, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 14, 2026.

HUDIE ANN FOSTER

She was born Nov. 13, 1955, to the late John Jasper “Jack” and Barbara Ann “Bobbie” Downs in Nelson County. She was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Roy “Bill” Foster; one sister, Aline Pittman; on brother, Tommy Ray Downs; and one grandson, William Prebble “Will” Coomes.

She is survived by two daughters, Billie Jean Denny (David) and Kelly Coomes (John); one sister, Sharon Lynn Hall; three brothers, Leo Downs (Gail), Larry Downs (Rachael) and Terry Wayne Downs (Tracy); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jack and Debbie Foster;

Cremation was chosen with no public services.

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