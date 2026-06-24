Obituary: J.L. Yates, 88, Bloomfield

J.L. Yates, 88, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 22, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Nov. 10, 1937, to the late Joseph “Joe” and Lucille Brothers Yates.

J.L. YATES

He was a farmer and bulldozer owner and operator. He loved to fish and play music on his fiddle and guitar. He also enjoyed going to tractor pulls. He was a member of Chaplin Christian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Yates and Leon Yates.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Prather Yates; two daughters, Debbie (Billy) Whitson and Michelle (Doug) Wallen, both of Bloomfield; two sons, Billy Yates of Bloomfield and Keith (Sherill) Yates of Bardstown; one sister, Kathleen Milburn of Bloomfield; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2026, at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Joe Cooper and Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2026, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2026, at Chaplin Christian Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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