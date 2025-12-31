Obituary: Jackie Leslie Baine, 80, Bloomfield

Jackie Leslie Baine, 80, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born Dec. 12, 1945, in Bardstown to the late Raymond Leslie and Mabel Milburn Baine.

He formerly owned and operated A1 Radiator in Nashville. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and was a competitive archer. He was a Shriner at the Al Menah Shrine Temple in Nashville and was a member of Bloomfield Church of God.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Ruth Hill Baine; one daughter, Freta Gail Corlew; one son, Elvis Ray Baine; and one brother, Wendell Baine.

He is survived by two daughters, Marquessa (Ray) Fisher of Bell Buckle, Tenn. and Elisha Baine of Dixon, Tenn.; one son, Roy Lynn Baine of Taylorsville; one sister, Imogene Chesser of Bardstown; one brother, Joe Paul Baine of Nashville; five grandsons, Daniel Patton, Houston Underwood, Chandler Moore, Devin Corlew and Nathan Corlew; and four nephews, Paul, Joe, James, and Kevin.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Sister Judy Wilson officiating.

Visitation is noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2, 2025, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Shriners Children’s or Kosair for Kids.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

