Obituary: Jackie Tinnell, 88, formerly of Bardstown

Jackie Tinnell, 88, of Old Cissellville Rd., Springfield, formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, March 25, 2025, at his home.

JACKIE TINNELL

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Jerry) Mattingly of Springfield and Lee (David) Griffith of Versailles; three sons, Mike (Rhonda Fleming) Tinnell of Springfield, Sammy (Peggie) Tinnell of Mount Washington and Jackie (Dru) Tinnell Jr. of Bardstown; one sister, Lois Taylor of Bardstown; two brothers, Junebug Tinnell of Indiana and Richard (Dee) Tinnell of Cox’s Creek; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Sabrina Durbin.

The funeral is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with cremation following the service. Burial is in the St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the funeral home.

will be from 3:00 pm till after the service on Tuesday, March 31 at

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield who is in charge of arrangements.

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