Obituary: James D. Stewart, 64, Bloomfield

James D. Stewart, 64, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, July 5, 2026, at his home. He was born Aug. 11, 1961, in Mckeesport, Penn., the son of Ernest and Camille Atkins Stewart.

JAMES D. STEWART

He worked construction for Bornstein Construction Company in Louisville. He was a Christian by faith. He loved to go camping and canoeing, enjoyed woodworking, and was the best GrandDad. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Debbie Telford.

He is survived by his wife, Shari Stewart; six children, Cody (Candice) Stewart, Courtney (Chris) Stewart, Kyle Donaldson, Dalton Robins, Heather Ybarra and Heith Graves; four grandchildren, Jaxon Stewart, Nora Hogan, Wade Young, and Lainee Young; one uncle, Lee Atkins; one niece, Jody Tucker; two nephews, Matthew Tucker and Chance Telford; and a host of other family members and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, the family has chosen cremation.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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